Capital Summertime Ball 2023: Line-up including Lewis Capaldi, Anne Marie & Jonas Brothers

The first wave of artists performing at Capital’s Summertime Ball have been announced

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 24th Apr 2023, 10:14 BST

Capital’s Summertime Ball has announced the first wave of its 2023 line-up. The London festival is set to return in a couple of months time with tickets on sale April 24 & 25.

Roman Kemp, Sian Welby and Chris Stark announced the news during their Capital Breakfast show this morning with the rest of the line-up confirmed on tomorrow’s show. On Friday, it was confirmed the trip will host the ball due to take place on June 11.

The first wave of acts included some huge names such as Lewis Capaldi, Joel Corry, and Jess Glynne. Last year’s star studded, one-night-only event, included Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran and David Guetta.

    Here’s the Capital Summertime Ball 2023 line-up so far.

    Capital Summertime Ball 2023 lineup 

    Capital Summertime Ball 2023 - how to get tickets

    To get tickets download the Global Player. Presale tickets will be available exclusively through Global Player from 9am on Monday April 24, and general sale opens at 9am on Tuesday April 25.

