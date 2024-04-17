Video footage captures the woman, believed to be in her 30s, smashing into 67-year-old Shirley Smith and knocking her to the ground. The gran-of-two was left with severe bruising all over her body and says she is still seeking medical treatment for back pain since being flattened on April 9. According to Mrs Smith, the woman then blamed her for the accident and demanded to know why she 'didn't look where she was going' before speeding away.

E-scooter rider was ‘very aggressive’

The pensioner had been walking off her driveway towards a friend's car when she was ploughed into by the woman riding a Voi rental e-scooter. Footage shows the incident as it happened on Windmill Avenue in Kettering, Northants. Mrs Smith said: "She never asked me once if I was ok, never offered to help me up. She was very aggressive....She accused me of not looking but she was the one riding illegally on the pavement.”

Shirley & Mike Smith. 67-year-old gran was knocked to the pavement by a woman riding a rental e-scooter as she left her driveway on April 9.

Call for tougher laws on e-scooters

Her husband, chip shop owner Mike, 76, demanded for new laws to be put in place to protect pedestrians. He said: "The scooters themselves are okay, it’s the people who are driving them. It’s the speed they can do. If the police put three points on your licence. They wouldn’t run the risk of it.”

Shirley Smith's injuries after being hit by a female riding an e-scooter.

Rider banned from e-scooter