The campaign has returned for its seventh year

Famous names from the celebrity world have come together once again to take part in Good Morning Britain’s ‘1 Million Minutes’ campaign. The ITV Daytime show has teamed up with some of Britain’s best known celebrity faces to unlock their portraits of loneliness.

Working with celebrity photographer Ray Burmiston, Strictly Come Dancing Head Judge Shirley Ballas, comedian Ricky Gervais, Musician Craig David, Actor Sarah Gordy, British fitness coach Joe Wicks, Presenter AJ Odudu, Actor Stephen Mangan and GMB’s very own Ben Shephard have all volunteered their time for free to have their black and white portraits taken, which also gives them an opportunity to discuss loneliness they have faced and what they do to feel less lonely.

The work will then be taken across the UK as part of a digital tour. Launching in London on Monday December 5 at Westfield London, White City on a large digital screen, the portable gallery will then drive past some of London’s famous landmarks including - Trafalgar Square and the Houses of Parliament. Moving onto the St Davids Centre, Cardiff on Tuesday December 6, Botanical Gardens, Belfast on Wednesday December 7, Glasgow City Centre on Thursday December 8 and finishing up on The Promenade, Blackpool on Friday December 9 when the Blackpool Tower will also be lit up in blue and orange - the colours of the 1 Million Minutes logo.

Now in its seventh year, Good Morning Britain’s 1 Million Minutes campaign aims to encourage viewers to pledge their time to charities that tackle the issue of loneliness. Since launching in 2016, a staggering 423 million minutes of time have been donated to charities in need of volunteers who can connect with those who feel alone.

Joe Wicks features in the campaign gallery

As well as supporting ITV’s Get Britain Talking Campaign, charities involved in the 2022 campaign include Alzheimer’s Research UK, Alzheimer’s Society, Grief Encounter, Re-engage, Royal Voluntary Service, Sands, Home-Start UK and The Chatty Cafe Scheme.

