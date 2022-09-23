Lisa Snowden fought off stiff competition from All Saints singer Melanie Blatt and McFly’s Danny Jones to win Thursday’s final.

ITV’s This Morning presenter Lisa Snowdon was announced as the winner of Celebrity MasterChef 2022 on Thursday night.

The cooking competition served up a final for the ages as the model beat fellow finalists Melanie Blatt and Danny Jones to the title

Lisa impressed judges throughout the competition with her cookery brilliance, and she did not disappoint in the final.

Quickly following the announcement of her as winner, the Welwyn Garden City resident broke down in tears, remarking: “I feel like this is not real.”

Lisa continued: “I just can’t believe it. I couldn’t have wanted to win something that meant more to me than this.”

The Celebrity MasterChef 2022 victor was not the only person to be happy and positive following the result, as viewers flocked to social media to react.

Here is everything you need to know about Lisa Snowdown’s Celebrity MasterChef 2022 victory - including viewers’ reaction.

What dishes did Lisa Snowdon produce in the Celebrity MasterChef final?

Tasked with producing a three-course meal in three hours, the 50-year-old served judges John Torrode and Gregg Wallace a starter of poached rhubarb and pan-fried mackerel.

The main - which was adjudged to be Lisa’s star dish - was a duck breast with mushrooms and cavolo nero.

She finished off with a desert of chocolate tart served with creme fraiche and sour cherries.

How did fans react on social media to Lisa Snowdon’s win?

In what one fan dubbed as a “great final” with “spectacular finalists”, the overarching reaction from viewers was extremely positive.

Hazel Shine (@ShineHazel) posted on Twitter: “I’ve been cheering for Lisa Snowdon from the beginning. Her enthusiasm, energy and passion has had me hooked. I’ve loved watching her push herself each round. Great to see how much joy and excitement she’s got from this experience.”

Colin Curryer (@collincurryer) was impressed by her performance in Thursday’s final, posting: “It was so obvious Lisa Snowdon was going to win @MasterChefUK, a thoroughly deserving winner though. Wow, and I mean wow at what she produced.”

Whilst David Jones said that Lisa’s win was well overdue, recounting her shocking loss in the Strictly Come Dancing final in 2008.