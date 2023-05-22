Cindy Beale was a popular character during her 10 year run in EastEnders, before supposedly being killed off in prison in 1998

Cindy Beale is to make a dramatic return to EastEnders. It’s been a year of revivals with Roxy Mitchell making a brief cameo - albeit as a figment of her daughter’s imagination, with rumours running rife that her and on-screen sister Ronnie could come back.

But one person confirmed to be coming back from the dead is Cindy Beale, played by Michelle Collins. Cindy, wife of Walford stalwart Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) was famously killed-off in prison 25 years ago.

She won’t be returning alone either, arriving back in Walford with Ian beside her. The details surrounding their comeback - and how Cindy is still alive - are still being kept under tight wraps.

Cindy was introduced to the BBC One soap in 1988 and enjoyed a decade-long run on the show, before last being seen in 1998. Collins briefly reprised the role in 2014 for a Children in Need cameo ‘The Ghosts of Ian Beale’.

As for Ian, who is played by Adam Woodyatt, he was last seen in October last year making a surprise special appearance at Dot’s funeral. He didn’t interact with any characters, just lurking in the background during the funeral.