Iorworth Hoare was jailed for life in 1989 for attempting to rape Shirley Woodman and won the lottery jackpot while on prison day release in 2004.

A convicted rapist who won a huge £7.2 million jackpot on the Lottery while on day release from prison has been granted full access to his winnings after a 15-year-long legal battle. His victim’s family has called on the perpetrator to donate it all to charity.

Iorworth Hoare was jailed for life in 1989 for attempting to rape Shirley Woodman, but was given day release from Leyhill Open Prison, Gloucestershire in August 2004. He purchased a Lotto Extra ticket and won his fortune, but was not allowed unlimited access to it due to the conditions of his release from prison on licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is understood that the 70-year-old has been paid a monthly allowance of £8,666 from the jackpot since he was released in 2005. Hoare then opened a legal case in 2008 to access the remainder of the £7.2 million fortune.

Most Popular

He has since been granted all the monies plus interest after legal proceedings that lasted over 15-years. A Home Office source told The Mirror that there was “nothing legally” which could stop the convicted felon - from Leeds - from accessing the cash.

Iorworth Hoare was jailed and at the time already had six previous convictions of rape and other sex offences dating back as far as 1973. His victim, retired teacher Shirely Woodman, sued Hoare for damages, which was contested as the claim was not made within six years.

Ms Woodman fought hard to bring a groundbreaking change to this law, which now in cases of serious assault will allow courts to have the discretion to change the time limit. A major legal breakthrough that has allowed other victims of sexual abuse, such as those of Jimmy Savile, to be able to claim compensation that saw her awarded an MBE in 2012.

HMP Leyhill Prison in Gloucestershire - Credit: Wikipedia

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad