Back in October, Costa said the Black Forest Hot Chocolate will not be available but have now confirmed the exact date when it’s back

Costa Coffee has confirmed the popular Black Forest Hot Chocolate will be back in stores this Christmas, sending fans of the drink into a frenzy. It’s quite the u-turn, as Costa confirmed back in October it wouldn’t be returning this year.

Back on October 31, Costa, replying to a question regarding the drink said “Sorry, our Black Forest Hot Chocolate isn’t available in stores this year – it’s taking a break to make room for some delicious new festive drinks launching soon”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reacting to the news at the time, one devastated fan said “What?! Gutted. Favourite winter drink! No need to visit Costa this year then”. But, it seems the drink will be returning, as Costa dropped a subtle hint on their Twitter page on Sunday, December 4.

Most Popular

Fans were clearly delighted when Costa announced the news. One person on Twitter said ‘Best news ever!’, whilst another said ‘Christmas has come early!’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another Twitter user suggested a punishment for the person who decided to take it off the menu, saying ‘About time! Who ever thought of taking it off the Christmas menu should get a lump of coal!’

A spokesperson from Costa said “The rumours are true! We heard the nation’s cry for its return and as a special Christmas gift we have brought back the much loved Black forest Hot Chocolate. However, you need to be quick as it is only available for a limited time and while stocks last.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

When will the Black Forest Hot Chocolate be able to be purchased?

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the email sent to Costa Club members, they said “So, treat yourself from tomorrow (Monday). Grab one before they’re gone, as, like Christmas, it won’t be around forever.”