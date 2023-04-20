In celebration of the King’s upcoming coronation, Costa Coffee has released a new menu item. The popular coffee shop will be offering a coronation-themed toastie in honour of the royal festivities.

Costa’s new grilled sandwich will showcase the familiar coronation chicken flavours, which was a signature dish upon the late Queen Elizabeth II’s crowning in 1953. The coffee chain’s coronation offering sees the classic creamy chicken sandwich filling transformed into a toastie as it features spiced bechamel sauce, mango chutney, apricots and sultanas in a cheese-topped bread.

The new coronation menu item comes after the chosen recipe for King Charles’ big day was revealed. On Monday, April 17, it was confirmed that a quiche would be the official food of the upcoming coronation.

Costa’s royal-themed toastie will be available in its stores nationwide. Customers can find their nearest spot using the store locator on the coffee chain’s website .