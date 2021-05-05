Debenhams reveals final closing dates for UK stores as retail giant launches 80% off sale

Debenhams has revealed the closing date for its last 49 shops - after more than 200 years on the high street.

The 242-year-old firm is encouraging shoppers to take advantage of huge discounts as it begins to wind down its stores this month.

The closure of Debenhams’ 49 shops is another blow to the high street with the likes of House of Fraser and John Lewis also shutting stores in towns and cities across the UK.

On May 5, bosses revealed the date for the final closure of the last Debenhams shops on the high streets.

When will Debenhams shut their last 49 shops?

Debenhams has said that its last stores will close on May 15 for the final time.

The department store chain collapsed at the end of last year, with the closure of all its stores confirmed.

While 52 of its remaining 101 stores will shut on May 8, Debenhams bosses said the remaining 49 stores will shut for good on May 12 and May 15 following its liquidation.

What is included in the closing down sale?

Debenhams will offer up to 80% off all fashion and home goods and up to 70% off beauty and fragrance products.

A Debenhams spokesman said: “We are now heading into the final days of our closing down sale and this is the very last chance for our customers to take advantage of some incredible deals.

“With up to 80% off across our remaining stores, customers are urged to shop now while stocks last.

“Over the next 10 days, Debenhams will close its doors on the high street for the final time in its 242-year history.

“Our sincere thanks go out to all of our colleagues and customers who have joined us on this journey.

“We hope to see you all one last time in stores before we say a final goodbye to the UK high street.”

Who bought Debenhams?

In April 2020, a month into the Covid lockdown, Debenhams called in administrators and started to close down stores across the UK.

JD Sports was understood to be in pole position to buy the beleaguered retailer but in December, the sportswear firm pulled out due its parent company, Arcadia, going into administration.

Boohoo then acquired Debenhams and its associated brands for £55 million but agreed to only buy its website.

This means 12,000 jobs will be lost nationally as bricks and mortar Debenhams stores are shutting for good.

Where are the final Debenhams stores shutting?

Stores closing on May 12:

Ballymena

Banbury

Barrow-in-Furness

Bath

Beverley

Blackburn

Bournemouth

Carlisle

Chester

Chesterfield

Doncaster

Gloucester

Guildford

Harrow

Hereford

Hull

Lichfield

Mansfield

Preston

Scarborough

Warrington

Stores closing on May 15:

Basildon

Basingstoke

Belfast

Birmingham Bullring

Brighton

Bristol

Bromley

Cardiff

Chelmsford

Cheshire Oaks

Colchester

Coventry

Exeter

Hanley

Lakeside

Leeds White Rose

Liverpool

Manchester

Manchester Trafford

Meadowhall

Merry Hill

Newcastle

Newry

Plymouth

Romford

Rushmere

Sheffield

Swansea