The Bear season 2 finally got a UK release date and fans can’t wait to be in the kitchen with Carmy again.

UK fans of the comedy-drama series The Bear can finally breathe a sigh of relief as Disney has confirmed when the second season of the show will drop. They also revealed that all 10 episodes of the FX show would drop at the same time.

The Bear took streaming services by storm when it dropped last year and went on to become one of the top series of 2022. Following its drop it was picked up for a second season just one month later much to the delight of fans.

Christopher Storer, and executive producer Joanna Calo, also said: “We are so grateful to FX, our insanely talented cast, our crew who worked hard, fast, and in the dead of winter, not to mention everyone who watched. And we can’t wait to bring you all back to The Bear in 2023.”

Season two will follow Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they work to transform their grimy sandwich joint into a next-level spot. As they strip the restaurant down to its bones, the crew undertake transformational journeys of their own, each forced to confront the past and reckon with who they want to be in the future.

The critically acclaimed series racked up numerous awards in its first season, including being honoured as an AFI TV Program of the Year, as well as a WGA Award, PGA Award, Film Independent Spirit Award, American Cinema Editors Award and ACE Eddie Award. Jeremy Allen White also won the comedy acting award from the Golden Globes, SAG Awards and Critics Choice Awards.

So, when is The Bear season 2 set to drop? Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming show.

The Bear season 2 release date

The second season of The Bear will drop on July 19 on Disney+.

How to watch The Bear

Every episode of the first season of The Bear is available to watch now. Those hoping to catch the latest series of the show when it drops can sign up via the Disney+ website. You can sign up for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year.

Jeremy Allen White as Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto in The Bear, wearing a blue apron, holdin a spoon in a restaurant kitchen (Credit: Frank Ockenfels/FX )

The Bear season 2 cast

There is no official cast list for the second season, though fans can expect to see the following in the upcoming series:

Jeremy Allen White - Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto

Ayo Edebiri - Sydney Adamu

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - Richard “Richie” Jerimovich

Lionel Boyce as Marcus

Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina

Abby Elliott as Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto

Edwin Lee Gibson as Ebraheim

Neil Fak as Matty Matheson

Oliver Platt as Jimmy Cicer