Start your engines as the latest season of Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK will air on our screens soon

It’s good news for Drag Race UK fans as season five will air soon. Ahead of the release date, the drag queens of season five have been announced, all hoping to become the UK’s next Drag Race superstar.

Throughout season five, the queens will compete in a variety of challenges and runways to avoid being one of the bottom two queens facing a lip sync for their life and elimination from the competition. The Queen of Drag, Mama Ru, will deliver the ultimate verdict on who shantays or sashays away, but each week, Ru is joined on the judging panel by Michelle Visage, an extra special celebrity guest judge and, on a rotational basis, Graham Norton and Alan Carr.

Series one, two, three and four of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK have been streamed over 67 million times on BBC iPlayer, continuing to establish the title as a much loved, highly lauded, competitive reality smash hit for BBC Three and of one the BBC’s top activating titles on iPlayer for young audiences.

But when will the latest series of Drag Race UK air and how can you watch the show? Here’s everything you need to know.

Drag Race UK start date

Drag Race UK will return to our screens soon

It has been confirmed that Drag Race UK will return later this month. The first episode of season five will air on Thursday, September 28 at 9pm, with episodes airing weekly.

Drag Race UK - how to watch