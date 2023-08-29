As Michelle Collins made an explosive comeback as Cindy Beale, she is reconnecting with all of her children with one noticeable absence - Cindy Williams Jr

EastEnders was sparked into life on Monday night (August 28) as Cindy Beale, played by Michelle Collins, once again arrived on the square much to the shock of many of the residents.

Fans of the BBC One show were left stunned when earlier in the year when the return of Cindy Beale was confirmed, despite people being led to believe that she was in fact killed off decades ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, it was revealed how Cindy survived. Clever writing says she was actually taken into witness protection after turning informant on cellmate Jackie Ford, who was wanted by authorities at the time.

All this time, whilst fans believed the popular character was dead, she was actually living abroad. Her return comes as it’s been revealed that Jackie Ford is now dead, leaving Cindy to once again live freely.

A quarter of a century has now passed, leaving Cindy with a lot of making up to do. She’s already connected with her son, Peter (Thomas Law). Sadly, Peter’s twin sister, Lucy, died meaning Cindy will never get to know her.

Cindy’s other children include Anna and Gina Knight (Molly Rainford and Francesca Henry). The pair both arrived in Walford earlier in the year, and had no idea it used to be their mother’s old stomping ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This means all children bar one are accounted for, and that is Cindy Williams Jr, who has notably been left out of the return storyline. But, the character does get a mention in upcoming scenes.

Who is Cindy Williams Jr in EastEnders and what happened to her?

Cindy Williams Jr is the daughter of Cindy Beale and Nick Holland. Fans were first introduced to her 25 years ago in 1998. Her father wanted nothing to do with her and she was sent to live with grandmother Bev and aunt Gina in Devon.

After some appearances between 1998 and 1999, Cindy Jr left the square and then wasn’t seen again until 2007 when she briefly appeared.

Six years later in 2013, Cindy Jr would return to EastEnders, with Sex Education star Mimi Keene taking over the role, as the character got to properly know her siblings Peter and Lucy.

Her time in Walford was troubled, as she struggled to fit in and often felt unloved and unwanted as well as blaming herself for her mum’s tragic ‘death’. A baby soon followed after a one-night stand with TJ Spraggan. Much to the dismay of both of their families, Cindy Jr and TJ decided to raise the baby together.