The flight from London Stansted was heading to Edinbrugh but suddenly diverted to Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

An easyJet flight over the UK was forced to divert after an ‘emergency alert’ onboard. The EZY312 flight, from London Stansted, that departed at around 5.20pm on July 30, suddenly diverted to Liverpool John Lennon whilst flying over the Peak District.

The flight path of the aircraft shows how it turned and flew over Manchester before landing at Liverpool John Lennon airport shortly after 6pm. An easyJet spokesman confirmed that the plane had been diverted due to a “medical emergency”.

The spokesperson said: “We can confirm that flight EZY312 from London Stansted to Edinburgh this evening diverted to Liverpool due to a passenger onboard requiring urgent medical assistance. The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is easyJet’s highest priority.”

According to easyJet’s live flight checker online, a second follow-on flight was organised for passengers to eventually reach Edinburgh and that the diversion was due to a "passenger incident" on board. The update read: "We’re very sorry that your flight has now been diverted to Liverpool. This is due to a passenger incident. The disruption to your flight is outside of our control and is considered to be an extraordinary circumstance."