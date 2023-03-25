Brits are being offered the chance to learn how to be happy at a luxury Finnish resort - here’s how to appy

Finland wants to teach Brits ‘how to be happy’ by offering 10 people an all-expenses paid trip for a happiness masterclass in the Nordic country this summer. Finland has topped the UN’s World Happiness charts for six consecutive years judged on categories including income, mental and physical health and freedom.

Now the Finns will share their joy and teach 10 lucky applications how to stay positive like them. Participants will stay in luxurious villas surrounded by pine forests and scenic views, each with its own private spa and sauna.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Happiness Masterclass website describes the experience as a ‘crash course for a happy lifestyle’. The four-day intensive course will be carried out by experts in various fields and will help people ‘find their inner Finn.’

Most Popular

Participants will be involved in cooking unique Finnish foods designed with health benefits in mind. As well as being involved in foraging and recipe development sessions.

People taking part in the masterclass will stay at the luxurious Kuru Resort, completely free of charge. The luxury villas let you immerse yourself into the surrounding nature, and feel the rhythm of nature indoors as well as out, to further support your quest for finding happiness.

There are no televisions in the villas but each villa has its own private sauna and spa. The Finns also prioritise their sleep so the villas have been designed to add an entirely new dimension to your evening routine.

Finland to teach Brits how to be happy on all-expenses paid trip to luxury Finnish resort

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sleep researchers, doctors and specialists have been involved to optimise the premises, including elements such as ideal bedding and sleep patterns that support serene rest.

Finland’s Happiness Masterclass - how to apply

The masterclass will take place between June 12 and June 15. To apply, visit the Visit Finland website . Applicants will need to fill out an application form, as well as complete the social media challenge on Instagram or TikTok explaining what makes them believe you might secretly be a Finn and why they want to join the masterclass.

The Visit Finland website states they are looking for outgoing people who are interested in comprehensive well-being and Finnish nature. You don’t have to be a self-help enthusiast or have survival skills in Finnish nature.