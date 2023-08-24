The four-part series on Formula 1 will be broadcast on Disney+ later in the year

Disney+ has revealed a first look at the new documentary series ‘Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story’, with some new images from the series.

The four-part programme will be presented by Hollywood actor and F1 fanatic Keanu Reeves and follows the remarkable story of the Brawn F1 Team.

Brawn won both the constructors’ and drivers’ championships in 2009, despite being an independent team that did not have financial backing from a wealthy company or individual, like most of the other teams on the grid. The team drove with Jenson Button and Rubens Barrichello who helped drive the team to victory.

New images released by Disney+ shows Keanu Reeves looking over the F1 car that raced that year, as well as speaking to the 2009 World Champion Jenson Button. The British driver made his debut in F1 for Williams in 2000 and took 15 wins before retiring from the sport in 2017 before moving into punditry.

The Brawn team principal Ross Brawn will also feature in the new documentary in a sit-down interview about the team’s brief success. Brawn is credited as the “mastermind” behind the success of seven-time World Champion Michael Schumacher after serving as his technical director.

Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story will also show some previously unseen footage from the F1 archives, as well as interviews with those who were working behind-the-scenes in both the garage and the boardroom. The show is set to premiere later this year, although a release date is yet to be announced.