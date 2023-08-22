One of the biggest gaming events of the summer is set to kick off tomorrow with five days of video games news and announcements

Gamescom 2023 is just days away from kicking off with a host of livestreams full of video game reveals and updates. The event is the largest video game show in Europe and will be hosted by Geoff Keighley.

Keighley, a video game journalist and presenter has been the face of this year’s Summer Game Fest and The Game Awards, which had a huge amount of exciting new announcements. Gamescom will kick off on August 22 with Opening Night Live, which is set to see new trailers and gameplay, as well as talks with developers and creators.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event, taking place in Cologne, Germany, is one of the largest in the video game calendar with developers and publishers set to show off new games for 2023 and the next couple of years. Xbox has also announced that it would be hosting an expanded booth in the consumer areas of the show.

The booth will give attendees the chance to watch presentations on some of their upcoming games such as Starfield and Forza Motorsport. Gamescom 2023 will have some exclusive showcase events and is expected to have some massive reveals for some upcoming games and potential consoles.

There is also opportunity for players to try some of the biggest, upcoming PS5 and PC games. Here’s everything you need to know about Gamescom 2023.

How to watch Gamescom 2023 Opening Night Live

Gamescom 2023 Opening Night Live will take place on Tuesday, August 22. It will be streamed live on The Game Awards YouTube and Twitch channels at 7pm BST.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Presenter, Geoff Keighley said that the livestream will be more focused on updates for games that are scheduled to be released in the next year. Speaking to VGC , Keighley said: “It’s going to be an exciting show with new looks at many announced upcoming games like Alan Wake 2, and Black Myth Wukong.

“This year’s ONL is less about announcing brand-new projects, and more about giving fans updates on some of the biggest games due out over the next year.”

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is set to launch on August 25, with some big hitters set to launch over the next couple of months, including Starfield, Baldur’s Gate 3, Lies of P in September and Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Super Mario Bros Wonder coming in October.

There is currently no confirmed running time for this year’s Opening Night Live, but last year’s show ran for almost two hours and featured over 30 announcements.

Gamescom is set to go live here this week

Gamescom 2023 schedule