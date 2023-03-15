Glitter rose to fame in the 70s, but he was arrested in 1999 and convicted of possessing more than 4,000 indecent pictures of children

The former head of Scotland Yard’s Paedophile Unit has said that repeat offender Gary Glitter will ‘probably die in prison’ just days after he was recalled to prison for breaching bail conditions.

Glitter, real name Paul Gadd, 78, was released from prison in early February after serving half of a 16-year sentence for sexually abusing three young girls decades ago after rising to fame back in the 70s.

He was released from HMP Verne which is located in Portland, Dorset and was immediately fitted with a GPS tag and made to live in ‘the strictest licence conditions’. It was confirmed by the Probation Service on Monday, March 13 that the ex-glam rock singer was back behind bars for breaching his licence conditions.

Details around the breach have not yet been officially confirmed by authorities, but reports have suggested that the Baby Please Don’t Go singer tried to access the dark web on a mobile phone.

Retired detective superintendent Michael Hames told Times Radio that Glitter was ‘not allowed to conduct certain things on his phone. As far as Gadd is concerned, he is so dangerous and so fixated on his offending behaviour that he’ll never stop – he’s gone too far.