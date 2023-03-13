Gary Lineker is set to return to his Match of The Day hosting slot following a row with the BBC which saw him taken off air.

Gary Lineker will return to his hosting duties and is to receive an apology from BBC bosses over the incident. Lineker was taken off after refusing to delete a tweet which compared the language around the government’s illegal immigration bill to “1930’s Germany”.

The BBC announced on Friday Lineker would be taken off air while an agreement on his social media use was reached. Following the announcement, an array of BBC Sport presenters including Ian Wright, Alan Shearer and Alex Scott stepped back from their presenting duties in solidarity with Lineker.

It led to the BBC airing Match of The Day with no analysis or commentary as well as being forced to cancel other shows such as Football Focus and BBC Radio 5 Live football phone in.

Lineker has been presenting BBC’s flagship football highlights programme, Match of The Day, since the late 1990’s. Before that, he had a successful playing career for England, Leicester City, Everton, Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona.

