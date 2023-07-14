Unite union has warned that disruption, delays and cancellations are 'inevitable' this summer

London Gatwick Airport is set to be hit by eight days of strike action as nearly 1,000 workers are set to walk out over the summer holidays in a row over pay.

Those taking part are members of the Unite union, which has warned that disruption, delays and cancellations are "inevitable".

London Gatwick Airport will be hit by eight days of strikes this summer - Credit: Adobe

The strikes will take place across two weekends in July and to start August. Four days of walkouts are scheduled between Friday, 28 July and Tuesday, 1 August, then additional industrial action from Friday, 4 August to Tuesday, 8 August .

Airlines affected by the strikes include British Airways, Easyjet, Ryanair, Westjet, Tui and Wizz, the Unite union has confirmed.

A Gatwick spokesperson said in a statement: "We are aware of the recent ballot result and will support our airlines with their contingency plans to ensure that flights operate as scheduled.”

Unite explained that its members are earning £12 per hour "despite undertaking highly demanding and safety critical roles."

The union's general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Our members at Gatwick Airport undertake incredibly demanding roles and are essential to keeping the airport and airlines working, yet their employers somehow think it is acceptable to pay them a pittance. As part of Unite’s unyielding focus on the jobs, pay and condition of its members the union has drawn a line in the sand and is committed to eradicating the scourge of low pay at the airport.”

Dominic Rothwell, Unite's regional officer, added: "Strike action will inevitably cause severe delays, disruption and cancellations across Gatwick’s operations but this dispute is entirely of the companies own making. They have had every opportunity to make our members’ a fair pay offer but have chosen not to do so."