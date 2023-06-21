All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m

Glastonbury 2023: Best stages and acts to see on Wednesday and Thursday including Faithless & Eliza Rose

The gate’s for Glastonbury Festival are officially open... now what?

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 21st Jun 2023, 14:21 BST

To many at home, Glastonbury Festival only gets going once the main stages light up and the TV crew start filming, but it couldn’t be further from the truth. Wednesday and Thursday are littered with things to do, stages to visit and acts to see but it takes a bit of research.

By Wednesday afternoon, many happy campers will have marked their bedroom-to-be on Worthy Farm and unpacked their belongings. After all the hustle and bustle of getting in is over, it’s easy to start thinking… What now?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While the opening two days are a great opportunity to get your bearings and start exploring the festival, don’t go thinking that there’s nothing to see or acts to file through on the line-up.

Most Popular

    We’ve compiled the best stages, acts and activities happening on Wednesday and Thursday, to save your eyes the burden and make you a hero amongst your friends.

    Best stages and acts to see on Wednesday at Glastonbury 2023

    Wednesday is a day for walking without purpose and checking out the incredible food stalls around the festival. But there is one special event that dominates the day - the opening ceremony.

    Many processions take place throughout the day with the first notable ceremony beginning at the Healing Field at 4pm. The site will also be open for the public to enjoy yoga, tai chi, dance, singing, meditation,and massage for free.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Part of the opening ceremony is the incredible firework display, which of course takes place much later in the day. From around 10pm, many gather at the Tipi Village, The Stone Circle and above The Park Area (by the Glastonbury sign) to watch the spectacle.

    Many gather by Glastonbury sign to watch the fireworks Many gather by Glastonbury sign to watch the fireworks
    Many gather by Glastonbury sign to watch the fireworks

    Here’s a list of other stages and areas open on Wednesday…

    • Greenpeace: 12:00pm - 12:00am
    • Pilton Palais Cinema: 1:00pm - 11:34pm (Candyman, The Wicker Man…) 
    • The Rhizosphere: 3:00pm - 9:00pm
    • Toad Hall: 3:00pm - 1:00am
    • Speakers Forum: 1:00pm - 10:00pm
    • Bimble Inn: 12:00pm - 3:00am
    • The Crow’s Nest: 7:30pm - 8pm 
    • Humblewell Active Platform: 6pm - 7pm
    • Fireside Stories: 7:30pm - 8:30pm 

    Best stages and acts to see on Thursday at Glastonbury 2023

    If you’ve played your cards right, you should be ready to take on the first proper day of the festival, unless you’re still trying to find your campsite and in that case… no judgement.

    All the smaller stages start to open on Thursday and there’s some great acts to see throughout the night.

    Skream performed on Thursday night at Glastonbury last year at the packed Stonebridge BarSkream performed on Thursday night at Glastonbury last year at the packed Stonebridge Bar
    Skream performed on Thursday night at Glastonbury last year at the packed Stonebridge Bar

    Here’s our selection of best stages and acts to see on Thursday…

    • The Levels: Sherelle B2B I. Jordan - 12:00am - 1:30am 
    • The Lonely Hearts Club: Eliza Rose - 6:00pm - 7:30pm
    • Stonebridge Bar: Faithless (DJ Set) - 11:30pm - 1:00am
    • Rabbit Hole’s Funkingham Palace: Isaac Ferry - 11:35pm - 1:30am
    • Glade: Daniel Avery B2B Richard Fearless - 12:35am - 2:25am
    • Glade Dome: Mella Dee - 1:40am - 2:55am
    • Nowhere: Skream - 6pm - 6:30pm 
    Related topics:HomeOpportunityWorthy FarmGlastonbury