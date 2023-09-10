With the Great North Run almost upon us for 2023, here’s how to track people, the start time, road closures and route with Sir Mo Farah to bow out in style

Around some 60,000 runners are gearing up for the Great North Run 2023. The 13.1 mile long run will see some iconic runners this year including Sir Mo Farah, Strictly Come Dancing and Dragon’s Den star Sara Davie and more.

The race, which is set to take place on Sunday, September 10 is one of the most iconic half marathon road races in the world which is held annually in Newcastle upon Tyne with hundreds of thousands applying every year.

The Great North Run will also be shown live on BBC One. And, with the race almost upon us here’s everything you need to know including how to track runners, start time, road closures and run route.

The Great North Run start time

10am - Coverage on BBC One starts

10:30am - Elite wheelchair race starts

10:35am - Elite women start

10:37am - Visually impaired race start

10:48am - Mass warm up

11am - Elite men and masses wave start

11:35am - Red arrows flypast over Tyne Bridge

2pm - BBC One coverage ends

How to track runners in the Great North Run

If you can’t be there to support your loved one, or wish to track the route of a celebrity - there’s a way to do just that! All you need to do is go on the app store and equivalent for Android and download the AJ Bell Great Run app. This allows you to track participants on event day, view live leaderboards, results and more.

2023 Great North Run road closures

A167 Central Motorway

From 8pm on Saturday, September 9 until 6.30pm on Sunday, September 10

A167 Central Motorway - Cowgate Roundabout/Grandstand Road Interchange to Great North Road (B1318 Interchange).

A167 Central Motorway, Great North Road

From 8.45am until 5pm on Sunday, September 10.

A167 Central Motorway, closed from Great North Road Interchange (B1318) to Park Lane (A184).

A184

From 9am until 5pm on Sunday, September 10.

A194 (M)

From 9.45am until 4pm on Sunday, September 10.

Whitemare Pool Interchange/Leam Lane to John Reid Road Roundabout (A1300).

John Reid Rd (A1300)

From 9.45am until 4pm on Sunday, September 10.

John Reid Road (A1300) to Prince Edward Road (A1300) to Redwell Lane/Coast Road (A183) roundabout.

Coast Road (A183)

From 8am until 5.30pm on Sunday, September 10.

Coast Road (A183) closed from Redwell Lane to Mowbray Road.

Bents Park Road

From 2.45am on Sunday, September 10 until 5.30pm.

Bents Park Road closed from Sea Way to Mowbray Road.

Coast Road (A183)

From 2pm until 5.30pm on Sunday, September 10.

Coast Road (A183) closed from Marsden Rock to Redwell Lane (Northbound only).

What is the Great North Run 2023 run route?