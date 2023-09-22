The RSPCA's top things to know before getting a guinea pig

- Typically guinea pigs can live for five to six years and some may live longer

- Guinea pigs are active up to 20 hours per day, only sleeping for short periods

- They are highly social creatures, and in the wild they live in family groups of five to 10

- They get lonely and shouldn't be kept alone. They're happiest in pairs or small groups

- Guinea pigs need a high fibre diet supplemented with vitamin C