Heartstopper Netflix: Will there be a season 3 and which cast members could return?

Heartstopper has finally returned with a new season on Netflix, and fans could not be more excited for the return of Nick, Charlie and the whole Heartstopper gang. The new season comes with new cast members as well as a new soundtrack featuring Taylor Swift.
Heartstopper is based on Alice Oseman’s webcomic and graphic novel of the same name and already had a dedicated fan base before it was adapted to live action. However, when Heartstopper dropped its first season on Netflix last year, and became one of the platform’s best review series overall. The show earned critical acclaim for its positive representation of young queer people.
Fans quickly began asking for a second season following the success of the first, and the reaction has been the same since the second season dropped mere hours ago. So, will there be another season of Heartstopper? Here’s everything you need to know about the popular Netflix season.
Will there be a Heartstopper season 3?
A third season of the show is officially in development, though no release date for the show has been confirmed. Lucky for fans, the season is unlikely to be affected by the ongoing Hollywood strike as the production is based in the UK meaning we could expect to see more of Nick and Charlie as soon as later 2024.
Heartstopper full cast
Here is the full list of cast members for Heartstopper season 2:
- Kit Connor as Nick Nelson
- Joe Locke as Charlie Spring,
- William Gao as Tao Xu
- Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent
- Corinna Brown as Tara Jones
- Kizzy Edgell as Darcy Olsson
- Tobie Donovan as Isaac Henderson
- Jenny Walser as Tori Spring
- Sebastian Croft as Ben Hope
- Cormac Hyde-Corrin as Harry Greene
- Rhea Norwood as Imogen Heaney
- Fisayo Akinade as Mr Ajayi
- Chetna Pandya as Coach Singh
- Olivia Colman as Sarah Nelson
- Araloyin Oshunremi as Otis Smith
- Evan Ovenell as Christian McBride
- Ashwin Viswanath as Sai Verma
- Georgina Rich as Jane Spring
- Joseph Balderrama as Julio Spring
- Momo Yeung as Yan Xu
- Alan Turkington as Mr Lange
- Stephen Fry as the voice of Headmaster Barnes
How to watch Heartstopper
All episodes are available to watch on Netflix now. You can sign up for a subscription which starts at £6.99 per month on the Netflix sign up page. Upon signing up you will get your choice between three monthly plans. They are the following:
- Basic Plan - £6.99 - 480p resolution
- Standard Plan - £10.99 - 1080p resolution
- Premium Plan - £15.99 - 4K+HDR resolution
