Hints and tips to guess today’s Quordle words - and what they mean

Quordle is a word game akin to Wordle but this time you need to guess four words instead of just one.

Today’s Quordle’s answers have been revealed and we’re here to give you some tips to keep up your winning streak. In Quordle, you have four grids to fill each with a different winning word. However every letter you guess will populate all of the grids - so for some the letter might be correct, and for others it might not.

Quordle is a popular version of the Wordle game, in which four words are hidden at once. It may seem strange and complicated, but it is actually very exciting and challenging. If you’re tired of playing the classic version, or if it’s too easy for you, then the quad-field version is just what you need.

The rules of the game Quordle are similar to the game Wordle. Enter words, get colour hints and guess which word was hidden. Unlike the classic game, Quordle has 4 playing fields and each has a different word hidden in it. Instead of 6 attempts in the regular version, you have 9 lines at once in each playing field.

We have listed some tips and hints to help you guess today’s words.

Hint 1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today?

• The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 3.

Hint 2 - Total vowels

What is the total number of vowels in Quordle today?

• The total number of vowels across today’s Quordle answers is 8.

Hint 3 - Starting letters

What letters do today’s Quordle answers start with?

• S

• D

• F

• R

Hint 4 - Word hints

the basic constituents or characteristics of something or someone a person’s first appearance or performance in a particular capacity or role strength or energy as an attribute of physical action or movement the basic monetary unit of India

Spoiler alert: Do not scroll any further if you do not want to see the answers

Quordle Answers today