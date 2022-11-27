Zara Tindall greeted Mike in the jungle as he walked along the famous farewell bridge in last night’s I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! semi-final

Zara Tindall greeted her husband as he said his final goodbye to the I’m a Celebrity jungle - Much to the surprise of fans of the ITV show. Zara becomes the first royal to ever appear on the show.

The 41-year-old wore a black denim romper paired with veja shoes and a rolex watch when she ran to embrace her husband after he was eliminated from the jungle. Mike spent 22 days on the ITV show and was even picked as camp leader.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There has been a lot of speculation around whether Mike Tindall’s royal partner would join him on the famous farewell bridge with many believing it could be beneath a royal to appear on the reality TV show.

Most Popular

Speaking on behalf of Slingo , former contestant Edwina Currie said : "She’ll [Zara] be very conscious as the monarch’s niece that you can take this kind of publicity a bit too far. They don’t need the publicity, therefore I would be surprised if she goes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My guess is that the person who will welcome him at the end of the bridge will be one of his rugby mates."

However, it seemed fans didn’t care and instead applauded the Queen’s granddaughters’ love and support for her husband, who merely missed out on the final by one day. One user took to Twitter to write: “Wonderful to see Zara greet Mike on the bridge. The first Royal to do so. #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity #MikeTindall #ZaraTindall”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another user wrote: “How sweet was it to see Zara Tindall hug her husband at the end of the bridge I didn’t know she’d be there #ImACeleb.”

I’m A Celebrity’s Mike Tindall was left furious after Matt Hancock burnt breakfast

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former England Rugby Union player Mike Tindall became the eighth contestant to be eliminated from the jungle. Three celebrities now remain in the jungle and will battle it out for the crown.

Who is in the final of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 2022?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three contestants now remain in the jungle and head into tonight’s (November 27) final episode, the celebrities still in the running to win the show are…

Owen Warner

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warner is known for playing the role of Romeo Nightingale in Channel 4 soap Hollyoakes. The Leicester-born 23 year old has a phobia of snakes and said he would come into the jungle with a positive but resilient attitude.

Before heading in, he said: “If someone is out of order, then I will say something. But I don’t want it to cause any tension and hopefully they will stop. I don’t think I will cry either in the jungle but then again I cry at most films and sometimes even new food."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jill-Scott

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott is a former professional footballer who lifted the Euro 2022 trophy with the Lionesses earlier this year. She spent a big chunk of her career with Manchester City where she made over 150 appearances and won three FA WSL Cups, one WSL title and three FA Women’s Cups.

She said: “I am intrigued as to how I will react in the trials. I don’t like rats or snakes and if I had to be underground that would be scary.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Hancock, MP

The former Secretary of State for Health and Social Care caused controversy when he entered the jungle at the same time as comedian Sean Walsh. Matt Hancock has since been stripped of the Conservative party whip and is now an independent MP in the House of Commons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 44-year-old was in charge of managing the NHS’ response to the Covid-19 pandemic until he was forced to resign in June 2021 when video footage of him having an affair with an aide emerged. At the time, the public were told not to break social distancing rules with anyone outside their domestic bubble - Mr. Hancock’s aide was outside his bubble and he was subsequently forced to resign.