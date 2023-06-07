The Looking Glass cottage and ‘the Wonderland House’ are available to rent now

A mum-of-three has transformed two homes into Alice in Wonderland themed rentals - complete with teacup stools, teapot taps and Cheshire cat stained glass window. Jacqueline Sinclair put her passion for Lewis Carroll to use after getting fed up with juggling her corporate job in business travel and being a mum.

Sinclair, 45, bought the oldest house in Brighton, Sussex, for £230k and needed a unique feature to make it stand out as a holiday property in the popular seaside destination. The ‘Lewis Carroll nerd’ was told it was a “terrible idea” but soon bookings started flying in.

The Looking Glass cottage sleeps up to eight guests and prices range from £203 to £430 per night.

A year later, she decided to make a student property she already owned into another storybook inspired rental. Jacqueline splashed out £100k creating rooms with bespoke furniture such as bunk beds, teaspoon handles, teacup chandeliers and playing card wallpaper.

She said: “I had a Regency house I previously owned as a student rental. It needed £70k spent on it anyway so I decided to also do it up as an Alice and Wonderland theme.”

Jacqueline named the Regency house ‘the Wonderland House’ – which sleeps up to 24 guests - and ranges from £600 to £1,600 per night. The house also has costumes and holds hen parties for the “bride mad about Alice and Wonderland”.

The single mum now earns enough from her quirky rentals to support her family and spend time with her kids - Louis, 13, Bobo, nine, and Coco, eight. Jacqueline said she visits and stays in the houses all the time with her kids who “love” the theme.