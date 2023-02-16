Users have been urged to install an Apple update fixing the crash detection feature which calls emergency services in the event of a car collision

Apple has urged its users to install the latest system updates to all of their devices. The updates apply to most of their products including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, Watch and HomePods.

The software revision is said to fix a number of bugs and issues reported recently. It also addresses security loopholes within the system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Apple computers should be updated to MacOS13.2.1 which is the latest version of Ventura and will fix a security flaw found in Safari which Apple said allowed anyone to run their own code by exploiting a loophole.

Most Popular

Apple also said they are “aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited” which means hackers may already know how to use it. However, the latest update fixes this which Apple says is a result of “improved checks” on their part. The iPhone update fixes bugs in iCloud and Sire.

The update has made changes to the Crash Detection feature that comes with Apple, which can detect when the user has been in a crash and automatically calls emergency services. Apple said that the update brings “optimisations” to the crash detection feature which arrived with the iPhone 14 models and the latest Apple Watch.

Apple has provided several tips on how to avoid being smished (image: Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad