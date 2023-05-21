Jack Whitehall has shocked viewers of BBC’s The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show when he appeared on the programme alongside his dad Michael. The comedian commented on their on-screen relationship, comparing it to ITV This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Rosie said: “You two come across like you’ve got such a lovely relationship.” Jack replied: “Behind closed doors, we’re like Holly and Phil. We don’t speak to each other.”

Rosie gasped over the remark and covered her face in shock. The comment was made on the Friday night (May 19) show following reports of a feud betweenHolly and Phil.

Sources claim the pair have stopped speaking to one another with insiders saying the duo’s friendship has cooled and they have cancelled holidays with each other’s families. In a shock statement yesterday, Phil stepped down from the morning programme he has hosted for over two decades.

Why is Phillip Schofield leaving this morning?

After reports of a rift between the presenters, Phillip has now cut ties with his presenting spot on ITV’s This Morning. Phillip released a statement confirming news he had agreed to leave This Morning with immediate effect.

In a statement, Phillip wrote: “I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story. Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind. I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.

“So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future. I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me – especially This Morning’s amazing viewers – and I’ll see you all for the Soap Awards next month.”

