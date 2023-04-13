Jet2 is launching its Bid for a Break competition - here’s how you can enter and the holidays up for grabs

Jet2holidays has announced its popular ‘Bid for a Break’ campaign is set to return, giving some lucky customers the chance to go on holiday for as little as a few pence. The ‘Bid for a Break’ campaign allows holidaymakers to bid for their next holiday, and the lowest unique bid will go on holiday by paying that amount.

Bid for a Break will return on April 17 for its third year. Jet2 said the campaign has experienced ‘sky high’ popularity with a ‘phenomenal number’ of customers bidding on a break since it launched in August 2021. Through the campaign from the UK’s largest tour operator, over 50 holidaymakers have successfully ‘Bid on a Break’ over the last three years.

After being told that they had entered the lowest unique bid, the successful bidders purchased the holiday for the same price as their bid. Other successful holidaymakers have bid on and secured getaways with Jet2holidays to destinations such as the Canary Islands, Greece, Cyprus, Spain, the Algarve, and Turkey, with successful bids starting from as little as 2p.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Since its launch, our Bid for a Break campaign has been extremely popular with holidaymakers, and we are delighted to announce that it is returning for another year. The campaign is much sought-after, so we have no doubt that customers will be as delighted as us to see it come back and it will prove to be a big hit once again.

“We know how much UK holidaymakers want to get away from the UK and enjoy a well-deserved holiday in the sunshine. With some fantastic holidays available to bid on every week, we are offering them the chance to do just that for as little as just a few pence. We wish everyone the best of luck and look forward to welcoming the successful bidders on holiday.”

The first holiday to bid on when the campaign relaunches, is a seven-night holiday for two adults and two children to the Pine Bay Holiday Resort in Izmir. With a new holiday available to bid on each week, holidaymakers have numerous chances to bag themselves a bargain break throughout 2023.

Jet2 Bid for a Break - how it works

Bid for a Break will relaunch on April 12. To make a bid all holidaymakers need to do is download the Jet2 mobile app and add their bid to the nearest pence. If they are the only user to bid that amount and that amount is the lowest, they will purchase the holiday for the same price as their bid.

The Jet2 mobile app can be downloaded for free from the App Store or on Google Play. It can be used to search, book, and manage ATOL-protected holidays and award-winning flights in one handy place.

Bidding will open at 9 am every Monday from April 17 and closes at 12pm on Thursdays.