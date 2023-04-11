All Sections
Kim Kardashian lands new role in American Horror Story season 12: Is there a release date and how to watch

Reality star Kim Kardashian has landed a new role in the twelfth series of hit show, American Horror Story.

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 11th Apr 2023, 15:28 BST

Kim Kardashian will join the cast of American Horror Story (AHS) for the twelfth season of the hit show. The 42-year-old will star in the upcoming season of the horror anthology series alongside Scream Queens and Wild Child actress Emma Roberts, who has appeared in five seasons of the show so far.

Kim, known for starring in reality series Keeping Up With The Kardashians, teased her appearance in the FX show, co-created by Emmy Award-winning director Ryan Murphy, to her 352m Instagram followers on April 10. In a short teaser trailer for the new series, the words "Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian are delicate" are placed on screen as a cover of Rock-a-bye Baby plays in the background.

During an interview with the Hollywood Reporter,  Murphy said the role was written “especially for Kim” as he described her character as "fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying" for a season that is "unlike anything we have ever done".

    Kim’s new role in AHS comes after she hosted Saturday Night Live in 2021, a performance which reportedly “impressed” Murphy. The reality TV star has turned her hand to several business ventures over the years including clothing line Skims, KKW Beauty and gaming app Kim Kardashian: Hollywood.

    Kim Kardashian will star in the twelfth series of American Horror StoryKim Kardashian will star in the twelfth series of American Horror Story
    Aside from her role in Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim has gone on to feature in new show The Kardashians alongside her famous family as well as guest starring as Debbie Fallon in police drama CSI:NY, voicing an animated alien in comedy American Dad and a cameo appearance in 2018 movie, Ocean’s 8.

    Is there a release date for American Horror Story season 12?

    A release date is yet to be announced for the twelfth series of AHS. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the show is scheduled to begin filming in New York City later this month with a summer premiere anticipated.

