King Charles III tracked down a family heirloom first bought by Edward VII for his mistress Alice Keppel as a gift for Queen Consort Camilla.

Being the wife of a future King will no doubt come with its advantages, and Queen Consort Camilla has enjoyed many over the years as King Charles III partner. Over the years, King Charles has gifted his wife a plethora of jewels including her enormous five-carat emerald-cut diamond engagement ring. The couple will celebrate their 18 year anniversary on April 9, 2023.

Some of the jewels Camilla takes great pleasure in wearing belonged to her great-grandmother, Alice Keppel – King Edward VII’s last, most celebrated mistress. Amused by Camilla’s connection with his great-great-grandfather’s mistress, King Charles has reportedly embarked on a quest to buy up Alice Keppel’s jewellery collection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Keppel Tiara was purchased by Edward VII in Paris for Alice Keppel in the early 1900s, and is now a favourite piece in Camilla’s collection. Jewellery experts at UK retailer Steven Stone have taken a look at the family heirloom that King Charles tracked down for Camilla, and have estimated that it could be worth around £35,000.

Most Popular

Zack Stone, Leading Diamond Expert, said: “The Keppel Tiara is a family heirloom that belongs personally to Camilla, the Queen Consort. It originally belonged to her Great-Grandmother, Alice Keppel, who received it as a gift from King Edward VII. The former King purchased the piece in Paris in the early 1900s.

“Made of gold and platinum, the tiara is set with diamonds and synthetic rubies. In the language of precious stones, the combination of rubies and diamonds means enduring love – making it a sentimental gift from King Edward VII to his most celebrated mistress.

Charles and Camilla tied the knot 18 years ago (Pic:Getty)