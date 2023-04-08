All Sections
King Charles III coronation: Guest list reveals 850 ‘community heroes’ will attend Westminster Abbey event

Millions are set to watch the coronation of King Charles III - with the ceremony to take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 8th Apr 2023, 11:31 BST

King Charles III is set to shun tradition to ensure the British public is at the heart of his coronation by inviting hundreds of community heroes to witness the historic moment when he is crowned.

The monarch, who is set to be crowned on May 6, has asked more than 850 community and charity representatives to attend his historic coronation, eight months after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II died.

More than 450 people who have received the coveted British Empire Medal will be invited to the event next month, which will draw in millions of viewers, as King Charles is crowned at Westminster Abbey.

    Among them is Max Woosey, more commonly known as ‘the boy in the tent’. The 13-year-old has raised more than £750,000 for North Devon Hospice by camping in his back garden for three straight years.

    He had only intended to raise £100 in memory of a neighbour who died of cancer but ended up breaking the Guinness World Record for fundraising from camping. He managed to fund 16 community nurses.

    Another attendee is Dawn Wood. The Essex Police officer became the second fastest woman to row solo across the Atlantic back in 2019, doing the treacherous task in just 51 days.

    King Charles III (Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)King Charles III (Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
    It is believed around 2,000 people will witness the historic event, a far cry from the some 8,000 people who witnessed the crowning of Queen Elizabeth II on June 2, 1953, four months after King George VI died.

