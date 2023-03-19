King Charles has shared a photo of him as a child with his late mother Queen Elizabth II on the first Mother’s Day since her death

King Charles has marked the first Mother’s Day since the death of his mother Queen Elizabth II by sharing a photo of the pair. The photo was posted on the official Royal Family Instagram page.

The image shows the King as a toddler stood on his mother’s lap. Also shared by the official account is a photo of Camilla Queen Consort with her mother Rosalind Shand, who died in 1994.

The photos on Instagram are captioned: "To all mothers everywhere, and to those who may be missing their mums today, we are thinking of you and wishing you a special Mother’s Day."

Queen Elizabeth and the then Prince Charles (Photo: Royal Collection Trust / © His Majesty King Charles III 2023)