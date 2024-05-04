Love Island: Maya Jama appears in first trailer for 11th series - watch below
Love Island’s Maya Jama will reportedly appear in the first trailer for the 2024 series on May 4.
ITV released a 9-second teaser clip of the trailer on social media. The clip shows a figure igniting a flame thrower. The message ‘This summer is going to be [fire emoji]’ appears in the flames.
The full-length trailer for the ITV2 dating show will be shown during the broadcast of Britain’s Got Talent. It will feature returning host Maya Jama holding the ignited flame thrower and lighting a heart-shape frame. She wears a silver boiler suit and a black helmet. Towards the end of the clip, Jama removes her helmet and hood and says: “Where there’s love, there’s fire.”
The 11th series of Love Island is expected to hit TV screens in June 2024.
