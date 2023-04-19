Popular drink brand Lucozade has teased the return of two popular flavours from the past. The manufacturer hinted at the possible flavours in a post on its social media this week.

In a TikTok post on Tuesday, April 18, Lucozade showed a preview of the former favourites in action as they went through production. The video has already amassed over a million views on the video-sharing platform.

A voiceover can also be heard in the viral video, as it announces that two favoured past drinks are "making a comeback." Unfortunately, the brand is yet to follow up with what exactly those particular flavours will be.

While the flavours are not yet confirmed, the comment section of the TikTok post has been flooded with guesses from users. The Lucozade account even appears to have responded to some commenters.

One user shared their hopes that one of the flavours would be cherry, to which Lucozade replied with two eyes emojis. Another commenter suggested apple blast, to which the brand account commented a green heart.