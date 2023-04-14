Made In Chelsea’s Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo have tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in London.

Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo, known for their role in E4 series Made In Chelsea (MIC), have tied the knot in a scaled-back ceremony in London today (April 14). The pair, who met on the reality show, said “I do” this afternoon following a 16-month engagement.

Sophie was spotted embracing the damp London weather as she arrived at a city registry office. She was seen in a stunning bardot-style dress with an asymmetrical hem and a clutch bag which read the term “Wifey For Lifey” across the front.

Jamie later confirmed the wedding had gone ahead in an Instagram story which bared the post-wedding menu at Stanley’s in Chelsea. The post read: “No better place to have our post-wedding lunch.”

The pair are said to have sealed the deal among a range of famous guests and former MIC co-stars including Spencer Matthews, Caggie Dunlop, Millie Mackintosh, Ollie Proudlock and Hugo Taylor. According to reports, Strictly Come Dancing’s Giovanni Pernice was also in attendance.

Earlier this week, Jamie shared his excitement over tying the knot to Sophie. He said on Instagram: "I get to marry my best mate this week and I cannot wait."

Ahead of the nuptials, MIC co-stars and friends of the couple sent the pair well wishes on social media. Melissa Tattam, who shares the We Drink Wine podcast with Sophie, shared a picture of her bestie via Instagram story with the caption “She’s getting married today.”

Former MIC co-star Tiffany McGeehan (formerly Tiffany Watson) said on Instagram: “Congratulations beautiful girl on getting married today @sophiehabboo.”

Jamie and Sophie began dating in 2019 after years of friendship. Over the years, they have holidayed in luxurious locations including Mykonos, South Africa and Barbados before deciding to settle down on their home turf in Chelsea.

The lovebirds then announced their engagement in December 2021 after two years together. Announcing the engagement on Instagram, Sophie wrote: “We are getting married! I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with you @jamielaing."