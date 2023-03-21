News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
35 minutes ago Pay and display parking machines could be scrapped in major change
1 hour ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK
2 hours ago Counter terror police investigate after man set on fire near mosque
6 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
8 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
Breaking

Major change for UK drivers as pay & display parking machines could be scrapped in favour of smartphone system

The move to a “more modern” system has been met with backlash over fears that smartphone-only parking could alienate people, especially the elderly.

Ethan Evans
By Ethan Evans
Published 21st Mar 2023, 16:33 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 16:34 GMT

Pay and display parking machines are set to be scrapped as a new smartphone-only system is set to be implemented across the United Kingdom. The major change for motorists will force them to use mobile apps to pay for a ticket.

According to reports, it is understood local councils could make the move as mobile operators prepare to switch off the 3G networks that power the meters. Vodafone and EE will swap to 4G by the end of 2023, while Three will make the switch next year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A number of places have already been distancing themselves from the traditional pay-as-you-go system. Harrow, Westminster, Richmond, Barking and Dagenham are just some of the places that are now operating without them, while other areas like Brighton, Enfield and Bromley have plans in place to get rid of the machines over the course of the next few months.

Most Popular

    There will soon come a time when motorists up and down the country will be required to download an app on their mobile phones to pay for parking. There are up to 30 different smartphone apps that are used to pay for parking currently, such as ParkMe, Just Park, ParkByPhone and RingGo.

    Say goodbye to pay and display parking machines in the UK - Credit: Adobe
    Say goodbye to pay and display parking machines in the UK - Credit: Adobe
    Say goodbye to pay and display parking machines in the UK - Credit: Adobe

    The decision to axe pay and display parking machines has received backlash from campaigners and charities who have labelled the move as disastrous for those who do not have or know how to use a smartphone. There are also fears that it will end up alienating people, especially the elderly.

    DriversParkingMotoristsPeopleVodafoneDagenhamBrightonBromley