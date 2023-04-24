Netflix has announced the UK release date for Matilda the Musical, five months after the movie appeared in cinemas.

Matilda the Musical graced cinema screens across the UK in November and now, the Roald Dahl adaptation will be available to watch on Netflix UK . Musical fans have waited five months for the movie to be released in the UK on the streaming service.

Matilda the Musical aired in UK cinemas on November 25, leading to its US release date on Netflix on December 2. At the time of the US release, Matilda fans took to Twitter to share their views over the UK streaming platform delay with the movie’s composer, Tim Minchin.

In a series of tweets, Minchin apologised for the delay as he announced the setback was not up to him. He said: "As filmmakers, we would prefer audiences to see the film in a cinema.

"The large format and excellent sound do justice to the incredible detail of the work. I know not everyone can afford it, but if you can, and you’re a fan of the musical, I do think being in the UK – the only place in the world where it got a proper cinema release – is a good thing."

Now, Netflix UK has revealed the highly anticipated movie will air on the streaming platform this summer for those who missed it on the big screen. The streaming platform announced the news in a tweet on Sunday (April 23) with four images from scenes of the movie.

The movie is based on the popular west end musical adaptation of Roald Dahl’s Matilda and it has been directed by Matthew Warchus, who also directed the stage show. Matilda follows the story of a mistreated five-year-old child prodigy who attends a school run by an abusive headmistress, Miss Trunchbull.

But when will Matilda the Musical air on Netflix UK and who is in the cast of the latest Roald Dahl adaptation? Here’s everything you need to know.

Matilda the Musical Netflix UK release date

Matilda the Musical will air on Netflix UK on June 25,2023. It will also be available on Netflix Ireland on the same date.

Matilda the Musical cast

The cast for Matilda the Musical includes:

Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchbull

Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey

Alisha Weir as Matilda Wormwood

Andrea Riseborough as Mrs Wormwood

Stephen Graham as Mr Wormwood

Sindhu Vee as Mrs Phelps

Charlie Hodson as Bruce Bogtrotter

Meesha Garbett as Hortensia

Matilda the Musical - what is the plot?

Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchball in Matilda The Musical

The official synopsis for Matilda the Musical reads: “Matilda Wormwood is a little girl with big curiosity, a sharp mind and a vivid imagination — and the worst parents in the world. While her parents content themselves with trashy TV and dodgy money-making schemes, she loves to lose herself in the pages of her beloved books.

“Where they are loud, selfish, and unkind she is a quiet observer, thinking up small and cheeky acts of rebellion and revenge. On meeting her inspirational teacher, Miss Honey, Matilda is encouraged and begins conjuring her own fantastical tales.

“Excited to attend Crunchem Hall, Matilda is surprised to find the school is an ominous and oppressive place led by the huge and villainous Miss Trunchbull. As well as kind Miss Honey, the bright lights among the meanness are story-loving librarian, Mrs. Phelps, and Matilda’s newfound school friends.

“Filled with an overwhelming sense of justice, Matilda dares to take a stand for what is right and teach Trunchbull a lesson she won’t forget.”

Matilda the Musical - is there a trailer?