McDonald’s is introducing a huge change in May 2023 as it adds eight new items to its menu, including a new burger - but it comes at a price as five popular items will be axed.

McDonald’s has made a huge change to its menu from today (Wednesday, May 11) - adding eight new items to its menu. Fans will also be able to get their hands on some familiar favourites that are being brought back for a limited time only, as well as the brand new Spicy Big Tasty.

However, it comes at a price as customers will be waving goodbye to five items including a popular side and two burgers. The new items won’t be around forever, so you’ll have to be quick if you want to try them.

The dips will also only be around as long as stocks last.

What’s new at McDonald’s for May 2023? Full list of items on the menu

Here’s the full list of new items hitting the McDonald’s menu from Wednesday, May 11:

Garlic Mayo dip

Mega Hot Sauce dip

Spicy Big Tasty - £6.29 on its own, or £7.79 for an extra value meal

Big Tasty - £5.99 on its own, or £6.99 for an extra value meal

Big Tasty with bacon - £6.29 on its own, or £7.79 for an extra value meal

Halloumi fries - £2.69, or £6.99 for a Sharebox

Wispa McFlurry - £1.99, £1.49 for a Mini

Wispa Gold McFlurry - £1.99, £1.49 for a Mini

All the items coming off the McDonald’s menu

The shake-up comes as fans wave goodbye to the Chicken Big Mac, which is being axed from today (May 11). Fans will also no longer be able to get their hands on the popular mozzarella dippers or the Steakhouse Stack, which received rave reviews in April.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming off the menu:

Chicken Big Mac

Steakhouse Stack

Mozzarella Dippers

Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry

Cadbury Caramel Egg McFlurry

How can I save money on my McDonald’s order?

If you get the McDonald’s app , you can get freebies on your birthday. The app is free to download and you’ll only need a few quick details to get set up, plus you can use it to order and pay contacless online.

Remember to log your date of birth on the app though, otherwise you’ll miss out. You can also get a Big Mac and fries for just £1.99 if you fill out the quick feedback survey following your last visit.

All you’ll need is your receipt which should have been issued no more than 60 days after your visit. Keep in mind menu prices can vary across different McDonald’s restaurants.