McDonalds huge giveaway with 60% off some items- including £1.49 Big Mac

McDonalds is launching a 14-day giveaway with money-off deals

Chelsie Sewell
By Chelsie Sewell
Published 11th Aug 2023, 19:17 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 19:17 BST

McDonald’s is giving fast food lovers money off customer favourites this summer. For two weeks, the fast food chain will be offering money-off deals to customers who have downloaded the app.

The two-week giveaway will start on August 14 and run until August 28.  Customers will be able to enjoy more than 60 percent off fan favourites including the Big Mac, McChicken Sandwich and 6 Piece Chicken McNuggets. Plus, half off the Triple Cheeseburger just in time for National Burger Day on Thursday, August 24. Breakfast lovers can also bag a bargain, as the Single McMuffin® will be on sale for £1.19 - a mega discount of £1.80.

McDonalds giveaway - items & dates

Check out the full line-up for each week below:

August 14 & 21 - £1.49 Big Mac

August 15 & 22 - £1.49 McChicken Sandwich

August 16 & 23 - £1.49 6 Piece Chicken McNuggets

August 17 and 24 - £1.49 Triple Cheeseburger

August 18 & 25 - £1.49 Filet-O-Fish

August 19 & 26 - 15% off with £8 Min Spend ​

August 20 & 27 - Spend £15, save 5

Weekdays between August 1 - 25 - £1.19 McMuffin PLUS £1.49 Veggie Dipper or £1.49 Veggie Deluxe

Customers will earn points when they purchase one of these deals by opting into My McDonald’s Rewards. Every penny spent equals one Rewards point, redeemable against free food and charity donations all year round.

