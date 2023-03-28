The 2023 list of Michelin star restaurants were revealed this week during the Michelin Guide Ceremony for Great Britain & Ireland. Achieving a Michelin Star is the highest honour in the restaurant industry, with the award being recognised as the most prestigious in the world.
There are a number of incredible establishments mentioned in this year’s guide including Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester in London which has been awarded three Michelin stars.
So, which restaurants were awarded the Michelin Stars in the 2023 ceremony? Here’s everything you need to know.
Three Star Restaurants
- Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester, London
- CORE by Clare Smyth, London
- Fat Duck, Bray
- Hélène Darroze at The Connaught, London
- L’Enclume, Cartmel
- Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, London
- Sketch (The Lecture Room & Library), London
- Waterside Inn, Bray
Two Star Restaurants
- A.Wong, London
- Aimsir, Celbridge
- Alex Dilling at Hotel Café Royal, London – New
- Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles, Auchterarder
- Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen, Dublin
- Claude Bosi at Bibendum, London
- Da Terra, London
- dede, Baltimore – New
- Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, London
- Hand and Flowers, Marlow
- Ikoyi, London
- Kitchen Table, London
- La Dame de Pic London, London
- Le Gavroche, London
- Le Manoir aux Quat’ Saisons, a Belmond Hotel, Great Milton
- Liath, Blackrock
- Midsummer House, Cambridge
- Moor Hall, Aughton
- Patrick Guilbaud, Dublin
- Raby Hunt, Summerhouse
- Restaurant Sat Bains, Nottingham
- Story, London
- The Clove Club, London
- The Ledbury, London – New
- Ynyshir, Machynlleth
One Star Restaurants
- Àclèaf, Plymouth – New
- Adam’s, Birmingham
- alchemilla, Nottingham
- Allium at Askham Hall, Askham
- Aniar, Galway
- Amaya, London
- Angler, London
- Artichoke, Amersham
- Barrafina, London
- Bastible, Dublin
- Bastion, Kinsale
- Beach House, Oxwich
- Behind, London
- Ben Wilkinson at The Pass, Horsham – New
- Benares, London
- Black Swan, Oldstead
- Bohemia, Saint Helier
- Brat, London
- Bridge Arms, Bridge
- Bulrush, Bristol
- Bybrook, Castle Combe
- Cail Bruich, Glasgow
- Campagne, Kilkenny
- Carters of Moseley, Birmingham
- Casa Fofō, London
- Chestnut, Ballydehob
- Chez Bruce, London
- City Social, London
- Clock House, Ripley
- Club Gascon, London
- Condita, Edinburgh
- Cornerstone, London
- Cottage in the Wood, Braithwaite
- Cycene, London – New
- Dining Room at The Goring, London
- Dog and Gun Inn, Skelton
- Dysart Petersham, London
- Eipic, Belfast
- Elephant, Torquay
- Elystan Street, London
- Endo at The Rotunda, London
- Evelyn’s Table, London
- Five Fields, London
- Fordwich Arms, Fordwich
- Forest Side, Grasmere
- Fraiche, Birkenhead
- Frog by Adam Handling, London
- Galvin La Chapelle, London
- Gidleigh Park, Chagford – New
- Glovers Alley, Dublin
- Grace & Savour, Hampton in Arden – New
- Gravetye Manor, East Grinstead
- Gymkhana, London
- Hakkasan Hanway Place, London
- Hakkasan Mayfair, London
- Hambleton Hall, Hambleton
- Harwood Arms, London
- heft, Newton in Cartmel – New
- Heron, Leith – New
- HIDE, London
- hide and fox, Saltwood
- Hinds Head, Bray
- Hjem, Wall
- Home, Penarth
- House, Ardmore
- House of Tides, Newcastle upon Tyne
- Ichigo Ichie, Cork
- Interlude, Lower Beeding
- Jamavar, London
- John’s House, Mountsorrel
- Kai, London
- Kitchen W8, London
- Kol, London
- La Trompette, London
- Lady Helen, Thomastown
- Latymer, Bagshot
- Le Champignon Sauvage, Cheltenham
- Leroy, London
- Locanda Locatelli, London
- Loch Bay, Isle of Skye
- Luca, London – New
- Lumière, Cheltenham – New
- Lyle’s, London
- Lympstone Manor, Lympstone
- mana, Manchester
- Marcus, London
- Martin Wishart, Leith
- Masons Arms, Knowstone
- Meadowsweet, Holt
- Morston Hall, Morston
- Murano, London
- Muse, London
- Northcote, Langho
- Nut Tree Inn, Murcott
- Old Stamp House, Ambleside
- Olive Tree, Bath
- Opheem, Birmingham
- Osip, Bruton
- Outlaw’s Fish Kitchen, Port Isaac
- Outlaw’s New Road, Port Isaac
- OX, Belfast
- Paco Tapas, Bristol
- Paul Ainsworth at No.6, Padstow
- Pea Porridge, Bury St Edmunds
- Pensons, Tenbury Wells
- Pentonbridge Inn, Penton – New
- Pétrus by Gordon Ramsay, London
- Pied à Terre, London
- Pine, East Wallhouses
- Pipe and Glass, South Dalton
- Pollen Street Social, London
- Portland, London
- Purnell’s, Birmingham
- Quilon, London
- Restaurant Hywel Jones by Lucknam Park, Colerne
- Restaurant Twenty-Two, Cambridge – New
- Ritz Restaurant, London
- River Café, London
- Rogan & Co, Cartmel
- Roots, York
- Sabor, London
- Salt, Stratford-upon-Avon
- Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall, Ripon
- Simpsons, Birmingham
- SO|LA, London
- Sollip, London
- Sō–Lō, Aughton – New
- SOLSTICE BY KENNY ATKINSON, Newcastle upon Tyne – New
- Sorrel, Dorking
- Sosban & The Old Butchers, Menai Bridge
- SOURCE, Bowness-on-Windermere
- St. Barts, London – New
- St. JOHN, London
- Star Inn at Harome, Harome
- Stark, Broadstairs
- Store, Stoke Holy Cross – New
- SY23, Aberystwyth
- Taku, London – New
- Terre, Castlemartyr – New
- The Angel, Hetton
- The Barn, Aughton
- The Cellar, Anstruther
- The Coach, Marlow
- The Cross, Kenilworth
- The Dining Room, Malmesbury
- The Glenturret Lalique, Crieff
- The Kitchin, Leith
- The Man Behind The Curtain, Leeds
- The Muddlers Club, Belfast
- The Neptune, Hunstanton
- The Ninth, London
- The Oak Room, Adare
- The Peat Inn, Peat Inn
- The Royal Oak, Whatcote
- The Samling, Ambleside – New
- The Sportsman, Seasalter
- The Tudor Pass, Egham – New
- The Whitebrook, Whitebrook
- Timberyard, Edinburgh – New
- Trinity, London
- Trishna, London
- Trivet, London
- Umu, London
- Unalome by Graeme Cheevers, Glasgow
- Upstairs by Tom Shepherd, Lichfield
- Variety Jones, Dublin
- Veeraswamy, London
- Walnut Tree, Llanddewi Skirrid
- White Swan, Fence
- Wild Honey Inn, Lisdoonvarna
- Wild Honey St James, London
- Winteringham Fields, Winteringham
- Woven by Adam Smith, Ascot