More than a third of Brits are hesitant about visiting a casino

A lack of knowledge about games is the biggest deterrent, with 72 per cent clueless about baccarat, 70 per cent unsure about craps, and 48 per cent unable to play blackjack. Even roulette (36 per cent) and slot machines (23 per cent) leave many scratching their heads, according to the poll of 2,000 adults.

Fear of not winning holds back one in five, while others feel physical casinos are simply too old fashioned. As a result, 42 per cent would feel uncomfortable asking someone for the rules of a game they didn’t know how to play.

A spokesperson for OLBG, which commissioned the research, said: “Casinos can be a tricky place to navigate, particularly if it’s not an environment you’re used to. Not knowing the rules to games can be quite off-putting, but it shouldn’t hold you back. Asking someone can be quite daunting, but it can make you feel much more comfortable.”

Judgement free zone

The research also found 35 per cent of those polled felt they would be more inclined to visit a casino if the environment wasn’t so judgmental.

While just eight per cent feel they are very likely to visit a casino in the future, although 48 per cent admit they enjoy a flutter every now and then. In fact, the average adult who enjoys a gamble places four bets a month, with an average monthly outlay of £26.98.

The study, carried out via OnePoll, revealed those who avoid going to a casino feel wearing what you want (33 per cent) and not having to show your face (31 per cent) are among the main benefits of playing online casino casinos instead.

Feeling more confident behind a screen (30 per cent) and being less likely to be judged (29 per cent) were also major boosts, too.