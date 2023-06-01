Fans of Nando’s will be over the moon as an item that customers have been demanding for years is to be added to the menu - here’s when

Fans of Nando’s will be delighted as the restaurant chain has added a new item that customers have been wanting for years. The Nando’s menu rarely alters aside from a new spice but a big change is on its way.

And the new item is fully loaded chips, which will soon be available on Tuesday, June 6 at the 459 Nando’s restaurants in the UK. Currently, customers can only purchase normal or peri peri chips, with the new addition to be a hit with fans.

The chain teased a new item coming to the menu with a cryptic video posted to their Twitter account, which boasts 1.2 million followers. The post features a "loading" image of three chillies with a hangman-style clue.

Nando’s fans took to the comment section on social media to show their delight, with one Facebook user saying: “Fully loaded chips! Hooray!”, whilst another said: “Loaded chips coming to Nando’s omg.”

Whilst the majority of people were happy at the new item coming to menus soon,some wished for something else, most notably the caesar salad with one customer saying "Just bring back the Caesar salad!"