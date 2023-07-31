The change to the Nandos rewards scheme will make it easier for customers to earn free food rewards.

Nandos is making a major change to its rewards scheme, meaning it’ll be easier to get free food, but only for one wee. From July 31 until August 6, Nando’s is doubling the amount of Chillies you’ll get with each qualifying spend.

The change means instead of getting one Chilli when you spend £7, you’ll get two chillies - so you’ll earn free rewards at double the pace. You need three Chillies to get the smallest Green Reward, while the top tier level is the Red Reward which requires ten Chillies.

New customers who sign up to Nandos Rewards currently get a bonus Chilli when they sign up, which means you only need to place one more order to get a Green Reward. You can collect Chillies and redeem rewards when you order directly through Nando’s website or eat in at one of its restaurants.

The peri-peri chicken chain has more than 470 restaurants in the UK and Ireland. You can find your nearest restaurant by using its store locator tool .

Nandos Rewards: What you can claim

What you can claim with each Nando’s reward:

Green Reward (three Chillies): Free ¼ chicken, three wings or a starter

Orange Reward (six Chillies): Free ½ chicken, single burger, pitta or wrap

Red Reward (ten Chillies): Free whole chicken, meal with regular sides or a salad or bowl