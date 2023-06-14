A National Lottery winner who won £10,000 a month for 30 years in the set for life draw could have just days to claim the prize - here’s where the ticket was bought.

The Set for Life prize, which adds up to £3.5million remains unclaimed almost a month after the draw. The unclaimed prize matched the five main numbers of the draw - 10, 32, 36, 39, 43 - and the Life Ball number two in the draw, which took place on May 18.

If the winner of the huge prize has lost their ticket, they now have just days to come forward and claim the winnings, with a deadline of 5pm on Saturday, June 17. While players have 180 days to come forward with their winning ticket, a winning claim without a ticket must be made during the first 30 days.

The player must then provide sufficient evidence so Camelot can launch an investigation. If the claim is thought to be valid, the prize can be dished out after 180 days.

A player who makes a winning claim without the ticket after 30 days may not be entitled to the prize. If the prize goes unclaimed after 180 days, the money, plus all interest generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects.

Claims without a ticket should include as much information as possible, including when and where the lost ticket was purchased. The claims will then be kept on file until 180 days after the draw.

If no one comes forward with the actual ticket during that time, the cash could be paid out if a claimant is verified to be the rightful ticket holder following a strict security process.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery said: “Saturday, June 17 at 5pm is a key milestone for this incredible unclaimed prize. Although there are 180 days for any National Lottery winner to come forward with their winning ticket.

"During the first 30 days after the draw it’s still possible to make a claim in writing to Camelot if the ticket has been lost, destroyed or even eaten by the dog!There’s no need to panic if you haven’t got your ticket in hand, but you need to act fast and write to us before this Saturday."

National Lottery: Where was the winning Set for Life ticket bought?