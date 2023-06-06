A UK National Lottery player has come forward to claim a huge £5million prize. Camelot, the operator of the National Lottery, confirmed that it has received a claim for the £5,076,717.

The draw took place on May 31 and was won by a single ticket holder. Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said: "What a magnificent May it turned out to be for Lotto players, with this winner joining the two lucky ticket-holders who shared the Lotto jackpot on 24 May and took home an amazing £4.5M each. Our focus is now on supporting this jackpot ticket-holder through the process and helping them start to enjoy their truly life-changing win.

“Add these recent lucky Lotto winners to the UK’s newest EuroMillions mega jackpot winner, who scooped an incredible £111M in Friday night’s draw to become the 12th biggest ever UK winner, and we’ve seen a ‘Lotto’ luck on The National Lottery recently. Fingers crossed for some more big winners in the very near future!"

A ticket-holder based somewhere in the UK has won a life-changing £111.7 million in the Euromillions, Camelot has said. Credit: Getty Images