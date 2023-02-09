The Netflix hit show Love is Blind is coming to the UK!! Now breathe…

Netflix has confirmed Love is Blind is coming to the UK. The news came alongside a casting call for British singletons to get involved with the hit reality show.

The show follows a set of young individuals hoping to find love. The singletons are sent on dates but with a twist - they are placed in separate pods where they can communicate through a speaker but not see one another.

Couples are required to engage before their physical appearance is revealed to each other. However, this is just the start of the drama as couples must now withstand the pressures of a new relationship in order to walk away with their spouse.

Originally filmed in the U.S, the unique amalgamation of speed-taking and ‘Married at First Sight’ has been adapted for Japanese and Brazilian audiences. Rejoice! UK fans, your hopes and dreams have come true.

With applications for the UK version of Love is Blind now open, the show is set to appear on the streaming site next year. Here’s everything you need to know about applying to become a contestant on the show.

How to apply to Love is Blind UK

Announced on Twitter on Wednesday, Netflix confirmed the news and provided a Short Audition link for hopefuls to apply to.

The application requires you to fill in a short profile section listing personal details, professional pictures, and your social media handles. Next you will have to complete a set of questions and then upload a short video before finishing.