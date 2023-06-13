All Sections
Nottingham Forest pay tribute after 3 people die following ‘major incident’ in city centre as man arrested

Nottingham Forest have paid tribute to three people who died in Nottingham city centre as police declared a ‘major incident’ had occurred

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 13th Jun 2023, 11:08 BST

Nottingham Forest have paid tribute to the people who died in Nottingham city centre on Tuesday (June 13). Taking to Twitter, they said: “We are devastated to learn the news of the horrific events that took place in Nottingham this morning.

“The thoughts of everyone at #NFFC are with the friends and families of those who have tragically lost their lives and to everyone affected by this incident.”

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the incident.. Two people were found dead in Ilkeston Road at 4am, before police rushed to Milton Street where a van tried to run three people over. A third person was found dead on Magdala Road.

    Chief Constable Kate Meynell, from Nottinghamshire Police, said the force believed all three attacks were linked. “This is a horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people.

    "This investigation is at its early stages and a team of detectives is working to establish exactly what has happened. We ask the public to be patient while inquiries continue."

    The following roads are currently closed – Ilkeston Road, Milton Street, Magdala Road, Maples Street, Woodborough Road from the junction of Magdala Road into the city, Maid Marian Way junction of Parliament Street.

    If you have any information on this morning’s incident or are concerned about a family member or friend please call this dedicated line - 0800 0961011.

