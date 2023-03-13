The Oscars are over for another year after Hollywood’s brightest stars came together for the biggest night in showbiz. The ceremony, also known as the Academy Awards, took place last night (March 12) and brought awards season to a close for its 95th year.
Jimmy Kimmel returned as the host for this year’s glittering event, having previously hosted shows in 2017, and 2018. On presenting the awards show, the comedian said: "Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honour or a trap. Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no."
The Oscar nominations were announced on January 24 with Everything Everywhere All at Once, All Quiet on the Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin cleaning up. The Oscars are voted upon by the more than 10,000 members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences over the course of a four-month-long period and closed on March 7.
But which famous names scooped the top awards at the Oscars 2023? Here’s everything you need to know.
Oscars 2023 winners
Best picture
- Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Elvis
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Women Talking
- Triangle of Sadness
Best actor
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale (winner)
- Paul Mescal, Aftersun
- Bill Nighy, Living
- Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Austin Butler, Elvis
Best actress
- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)
- Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
- Cate Blanchett, Tár
- Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
- Ana de Armas, Blonde
Best actor in a supporting role
- Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)
- Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway
- Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans
Best actress in a supporting role
- Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)
- Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau - The Whale
- Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best director
- Daniel Kwan with Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)
- Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
- Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness
- Todd Field, Tár
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Best original song
- Naatu Naatu, Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj (RRR) (winner)
- Applause, Sofia Carson and Diane Warren (Tell It Like a Woman)
- Lift Me Up, Rihanna (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga (Top Gun: Maverick)
- This is a Life, Son Lux (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Best original score
- All Quiet on the Western Front (winner)
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- The Fabelmans
Best makeup and hairstyling
- The Whale (winner)
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
Best costume design
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (winner)
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Babylon
- Elvis
- Mrs Harris Goes To Paris
Best cinematography
- All Quiet on the Western Front (winner)
- Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- Tár
Best original screenplay
- Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)
- Triangle of Sadness
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
Best adapted screenplay
- Women Talking (winner)
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Living
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Best sound
- Top Gun: Maverick (winner)
- Avatar: The Way of the Water
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Elvis
Best film editing
- Everything Everywhere All at Once (winner)
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best production design
- All Quiet on the Western Front (winner)
- The Fabelmans
- Avatar: The Way of the Water
- Babylon
- Elvis
Best visual effects
- Avatar: The Way of Water (winner)
- The Batman
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best international feature film
- All Quiet on the Western Front (winner)
- Argentina, 1985
- The Quiet Girl
- Close
- EO
Best animated feature
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio - Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley (winner)
- Turning Red - Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes on - Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish - Joel Crawford and Mark Swift
- The Sea Beast - Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger
Best documentary feature
- Navalny (winner)
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- A House Made of Splinters
Best live action short
- An Irish Goodbye (winner)
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- The Red Suitcase
- Night Ride
Best documentary short
- The Elephant Whisperers (winner)
- Haulout
- How Do You Measure a Year?
- Stranger at the Gate
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
Best animated short
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse (winner)
- An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My Year of D***s