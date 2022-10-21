Stargazers rejoice! The UK will be able to see a partial solar eclipse next week.

Stargazing enthusiasts across the UK will be pleased to know they have front row seats to the second partial solar eclipse of the year this month. While we won’t be seeing a total blackout, it is still a sight to behold as the moon passes in front of the sun.

Solar eclipses are never visible from all parts of the world as the moon is a lot smaller than Earth and its shadow reaches only a few hundred miles. This means it can only be viewed by certain parts of the planet’s surface at a time. This particular event can be viewed by stargazers across parts of the globe including Europe, Northeast Africa, Western Asia and around Russia’s West Siberian Plain.

This isn’t going to be one to miss as NASA’s eclipse prediction calculator states that the next solar eclipse visible in the UK will not be until March 29, 2025. The UK will not see a total solar eclipse until 2090. So, when can you catch a glimpse of the spectacle? Here’s everything you need to know about the event.

Most Popular

What is a partial solar eclipse?

Advertisement Hide Ad

A solar eclipse is when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun and obscures Earth’s view of the Sun, either totally or partially. A total eclipse sees the light from the sun completely blocked out while a partial solar eclipse means the Moon only covers part of the sun, making it appear as though a chunk of the sun is missing. . According to the Royal Observatory , nowhere in the world will see the Sun totally covered during this event.

When is the partial solar eclipse in the UK?

The partial solar eclipse will be visible in the UK from 10.08am on Tuesday (October 25). The eclipse is expected to peak at 10.59am before ending at 11.51am.

How to see UK’s partial solar eclipse

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can watch the event online at The Royal Observatory’s live stream via their YouTube page. The Royal Observatory website said the livestream will feature “live telescope footage and expert astronomy commentary” stating this is “one of the best ways to see the partial solar eclipse in the UK”.

A spokesperson said: “Watch the eclipse using the state-of-the-art Annie Maunder Astrographic Telescope housed at the Royal Observatory, and learn about the science of the Sun with Public Astronomy Officer Jake Foster. Coverage kicks off at 10.05am BST, so set your reminders and join us live on Facebook or YouTube !”